Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.94.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $184.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $91,238.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock worth $25,683,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.