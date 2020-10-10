PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Get PC Tel alerts:

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. PC Tel has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of -0.06.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. PC Tel had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PC Tel by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PC Tel by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Tel (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.