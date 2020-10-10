PCF Group (LON:PCF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Shares of PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.84 and traded as low as $19.00. PCF Group shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 12,831 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $46.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PCF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.