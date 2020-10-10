PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

PDCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 145.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PDC Energy by 25,089.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period.

PDCE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. 1,303,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

