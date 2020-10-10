PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent E&P operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal earlier this year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile with a $200 million convertible note in September 2021 being the only near-term due, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2020 and 2021. PDC Energy’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil hedges. Therefore, while negativity associated with the overall energy space has caused the company’s stock value to drop to ridiculously low levels (down 52.5% year to date), PDC Energy has got significant upside and turnaround potential.”

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a focus list rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.21.

PDC Energy stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.10. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 168.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 525,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 505,400 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

