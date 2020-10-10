PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Trading Down 9.1%

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

