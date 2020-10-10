Penumbra’s (PEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $253.00 price objective on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.48. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $241.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $1,175,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,764,545 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Penumbra by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.