People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PBCT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.