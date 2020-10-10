Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.62. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 70,670 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

