Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 6,255 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.47%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.