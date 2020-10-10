Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 6,255 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.47%.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
