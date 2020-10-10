Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.