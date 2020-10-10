PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a P/E ratio of -36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,328,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,309 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,978,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

