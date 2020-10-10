PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of PFSweb in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PFSweb currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.05.

PFSW opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.75.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PFSweb news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $866,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

