Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PHAT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PHAT stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

