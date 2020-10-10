Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of PM opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

