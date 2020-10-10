Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Lowered to $27.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,022,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1,667.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 795,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after buying an additional 750,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 571,852 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 507,112 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,388,000 after buying an additional 419,594 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

