Pillar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,651.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $100,651.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pillar has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.05106006 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

