Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BOCOM International lowered Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.05.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 41.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 46.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

