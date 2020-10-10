Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Up 3.3%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) shares were up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

