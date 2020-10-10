Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $317,473,000 after acquiring an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $223,455,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.