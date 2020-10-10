Piper Sandler Cuts Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target to $5.30

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.65 to $5.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 243,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth $1,391,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

