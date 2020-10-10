Piper Sandler Cuts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $13.50

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

TS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

NYSE:TS opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 6,919.7% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $10,832,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 8.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 565,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

