Piper Sandler Raises American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $33.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Equity Investment Life from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after buying an additional 217,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 205,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

