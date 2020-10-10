Piper Sandler Raises CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $20.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

