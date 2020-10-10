Piper Sandler Trims ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Target Price to $11.60

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $12.60 to $11.60 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

ChampionX stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 844,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter worth $9,308,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

