Pivotal Research Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $498.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $539.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.03 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,795 shares of company stock worth $101,673,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

