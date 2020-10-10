Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.13.

NYSE:PII opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -109.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

