POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.