PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.35

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.35 and traded as high as $32.68. PolyOne shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 857,989 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at $226,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

