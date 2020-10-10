PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.96.

PWFL opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $194.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.85. PowerFleet has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mahlab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 155.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the second quarter valued at $312,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 84.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 368,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $712,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

