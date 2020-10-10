PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.90-1.94 EPS.

NYSE:PPG opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.21.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

