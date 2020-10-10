PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $142.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,171,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,092,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

