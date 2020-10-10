PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.43. PPG Industries also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-1.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of PPG opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

