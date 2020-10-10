Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

