Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.90

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.90 and traded as low as $11.70. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 12,461 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $176.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

