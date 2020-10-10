Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Premier Foods Plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) were down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 11,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 11,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Premier Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.