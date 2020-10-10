Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.57. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 365,127 shares.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Premier Gold Mines alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.18. The company has a market cap of $673.92 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$20.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.1447471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.