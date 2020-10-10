Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Premier by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Premier by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

