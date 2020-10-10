President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

President Energy PLC (LON:PPC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.48. President Energy shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,546,095 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

