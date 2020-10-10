Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.96

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $16.72. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 592,690 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVG shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 47.71.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$205.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$966,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,352 shares in the company, valued at C$457,434.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

