Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $16.72. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 592,690 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 47.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.00.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$205.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$966,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,352 shares in the company, valued at C$457,434.85.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.