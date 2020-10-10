PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

PSMT stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

In related news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

