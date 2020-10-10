Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.97 and traded as low as $147.00. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 2,429,968 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.67 ($2.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

