Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 50.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

