Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

PFG opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

