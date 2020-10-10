Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $10,727.64 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $10,727.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,118,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,465.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $12,716.10.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,628 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $10,274.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,174 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $4,869.76.

On Monday, July 27th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,426 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $12,913.88.

Shares of PRTH opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. Priority Technology Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTH. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

