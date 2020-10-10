Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) & Freestone Resources (NASDAQ:FSNR) Head to Head Survey

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Profire Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Profire Energy and Freestone Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freestone Resources has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55% Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Profire Energy and Freestone Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.92 $2.02 million N/A N/A Freestone Resources $1.16 million 1.63 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Freestone Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.