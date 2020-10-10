Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $10.90. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 10,583 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $89.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.08.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Raymond Vanaria purchased 5,000 shares of Prudential Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $70,990 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 74.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

