PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.11

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.11 and traded as high as $129.44. PS Business Parks shares last traded at $128.69, with a volume of 87,412 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $257,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 75,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.