PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,851 shares of company stock worth $11,927,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 144.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

